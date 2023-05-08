FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 774.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $738.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.