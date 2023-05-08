FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.32. The company had a trading volume of 160,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

