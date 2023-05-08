FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.70. The company had a trading volume of 359,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

