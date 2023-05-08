Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 69,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 214,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

