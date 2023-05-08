Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of FORR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 69,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 214,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Further Reading

