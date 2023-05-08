Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.00 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

