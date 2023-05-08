Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,330 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after buying an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 2,769,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,013,000 after buying an additional 2,618,222 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
