Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 142,477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 540,731 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

CGGR stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

