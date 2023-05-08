Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.