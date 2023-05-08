Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $188.67 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.