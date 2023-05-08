Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HYB opened at $6.64 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 7.13%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

