Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

