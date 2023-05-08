Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

