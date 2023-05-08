Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $198.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,206 shares of company stock worth $8,761,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

