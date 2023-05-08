Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.60

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 14162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $881.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

