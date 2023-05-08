FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Up 0.7%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 2,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

FRMO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

