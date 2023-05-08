Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Frontdoor stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,654,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after buying an additional 464,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,742,000.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

