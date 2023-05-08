Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $988.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 76.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Articles

