GAN (GAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $1.51 on Monday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.
Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
