Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese Sells 1,327 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yvonne Genovese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32.

NYSE IT traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $304.18. The company had a trading volume of 426,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.38.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after buying an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 34,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

