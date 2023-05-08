Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 183,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,578. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

