Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Down 4.9%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.81 and last traded at $108.55. Approximately 179,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,300,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Generac Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

