Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 7.4%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 193,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 716,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,325 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

