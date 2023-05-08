GICTrade (GICT) Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $96.63 million and $15,945.98 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003524 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97681941 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,580.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

