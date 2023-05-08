Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Decreased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,110.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 193,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 184,577 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.59. 2,229,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

