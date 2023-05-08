GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $28.64 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

