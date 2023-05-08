Global Payments’ (GPN) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at 51job in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.95. 150,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,672. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

