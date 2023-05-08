Global Payments’ (GPN) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.95. 150,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,672. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

