Global Payments’ (GPN) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.51. 173,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -222.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

