Global Payments’ (GPN) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.51. 173,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -222.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

