Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.68

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 539430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

