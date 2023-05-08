Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,859 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $12,564,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,144,000.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHIXU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

