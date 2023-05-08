Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$14.07 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.25 on Monday, reaching C$38.78. 27,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$39.04. The firm has a market cap of C$36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWO shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

