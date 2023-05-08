Guggenheim Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $935.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $14.14 on Monday, hitting $747.96. The stock had a trading volume of 203,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $791.38 and a 200 day moving average of $757.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,777 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.