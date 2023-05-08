Guggenheim Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $935.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $14.14 on Monday, hitting $747.96. The stock had a trading volume of 203,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $791.38 and a 200 day moving average of $757.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,777 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
