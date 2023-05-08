Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 9,123 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Guild Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.