Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 9,123 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.91.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
