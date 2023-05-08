Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Raised to GBX 280

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.30) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.65) to GBX 390 ($4.87) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.55) to GBX 383 ($4.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 336.27 ($4.20).

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,845.83. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 241.17 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

