Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.50 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.74 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.
Harmonic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.48. 1,455,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
