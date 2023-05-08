Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.50 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.48. 1,455,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Harmonic by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

