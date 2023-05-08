Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.65 million. Harmonic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.15 EPS.

Harmonic Price Performance

Harmonic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 1,463,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harmonic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

