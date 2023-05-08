Head to Head Review: Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) vs. Its Rivals

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 286.17%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -11.13 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.12 billion -$3.46 million -11.82

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group peers beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

