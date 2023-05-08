Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.59 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $62.17. 91,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.12. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Stories

