Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.75 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.12. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.