Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CB traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $200.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.43. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

