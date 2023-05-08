Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,888,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

