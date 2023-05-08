Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 21,987 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,646. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.