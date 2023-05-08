Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,716 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $47,698,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.88. 398,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average is $213.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.