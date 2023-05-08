Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 8,543 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.89. 5,111,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

