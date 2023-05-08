Hemenway Trust Co LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

