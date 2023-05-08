Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

