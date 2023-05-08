Hongli Group Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 8th (NASDAQ:HLP)

Hongli Group’s (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 8th. Hongli Group had issued 2,062,500 shares in its public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $8,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Hongli Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Hongli Group Price Performance

HLP stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.