Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

