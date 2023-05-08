Hudock Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.1% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,647,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,006,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.75 and a 200 day moving average of $307.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.