Hudock Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 773,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,313 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 143,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $62.80. 824,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

