Hudock Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,829. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

